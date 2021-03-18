LGBTQ activist harassed by cops for sheltering lesbian couple

Chennai :

The couple’s parents opposed the relationship, following which they reached Chennai a week ago and approached Shivakumar of NGO Nirangal.





Based on a complaint, Madurai police personnel reached the city along with one girl’s parents and went to Shiva Kumar’s office in Tiruvanmiyur. Not finding him there, they picked up his employee, Selvam, and traced Shivakumar to Nungambakkam. On the pretext of seeking help, they brought him out and snatched his phone before forcing him into the vehicle.





Shivakumar and Selvam were taken to Nungambakkam station and were allegedly forced to reveal the whereabouts of the girls, aged 22 and 24, on the threat of being booked for human trafficking. Later, they were taken to Thousand Lights station where Selvam was beaten up, after which Shivakumar revealed that the girls were in Perambur.





They were taken to ICF station, and the girls were brought there and their phones were confiscated. But they refused to go with their parents and managed to inform their lawyers. Meanwhile, the information reached a senior police officer who instructed the police to release Shivakumar and Selvam. The girls’ lawyers held talks with the parents and Madurai police, following which they too were let off.