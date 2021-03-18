Standoff between conductor, students

Tension prevailed at Uthiramerur bus stop on Tuesday after a government bus conductor assaulted a schoolboy and said students travelling on free pass should not sit on the seats.
Chennai: After a protest, the bus conductor apologised to the students and the public. On Tuesday, an SETC came to Uthiramerur. When a few school students boarded the bus, the conductor asked them to travel only by standing. The students argued saying it was not mentioned while issuing the pass. The conductor then hit a boy on his head. The other commuters came in support of the students and staged a protest. Later, the conductor apologised to the students.
Conversations