To reduce stress, city gets South India’s first cat cafe

Chennai :

Now, the founders have launched a new section called the kitty love where customers can walk in and play with cats. Rekha Dandey, the co-owner of Twisty Tales, says that starting a kitty section was a long pending one. “We had plans to open puppy and kitty love sections together. But due to some logistics issues, he started puppy love first. My partner Vikram Vaishnav is a huge cat lover and we thought this would be the right time to add a new section. Our restaurant located in Alwarpet will have two separate sections and this is South India’s first cat cafe,” says an excited Rekha Dandey.





The restaurant is popular for its puppy love room where people could play with 16 dogs of breeds like Shih Tzu, Havanese, Tibetan Spaniel and Bichon Frise. “It will now include a kitty love section in the same venue; which hosts cats of breeds Indian, Himalayan, British Shorthair and Persian. Though no prior booking is required, only a limited number of people will be admitted at a time because of the current situation,” she shares.













Studies have found that pets, especially cats and dogs, can reduce anxiety and stress. “Pets are a valuable companion and spending time/playing with them is a very relaxing activity. When you are playing with pets, your oxytocin level will increase and your stress level gets reduced. This was the main concept in which our brand was built. There are a lot of cat lovers in the city and we are expecting to see many visiting our place in the coming days.” The restaurant is also partnering with NGOs to foster and help facilitate the adoption of kittens.