Manual scavenging: HC warns civic officials of arrest

The Madras High Court on Tuesday warned the heads of Corporations, Municipalities and other local bodies of criminal proceedings, even arrest, if any more manual scavenging deaths are reported in their jurisdiction. Such was its displeasure that the bench even caustically asked the government how many manual scavengers would it kill and how many more were lined up to die.
It was not Bronze or Copper Age, and one email would have been enough to collate the details for filing the status report instead of offering excuses, the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy told the State counsel.
“The petition is pending since 2107. Each time the matter had come up, the court had stressed on the immediate need to stop the exploitation of a particular class which has suffered for generations,” the bench noted.
In their desperation and on the lure of earning a quick buck, young men from such communities undertake the risky exercise of entering underground pits. But there they are quickly engulfed by toxic fumes, leaving little scope to turnaround and escape, said Chief Justice Banerjee, while noting that there have already been six deaths until February end this year.
When the government advocate contended that most cases involved individuals hiring manual scavengers, the bench said, “While the Municipal Corporations stopped directly engaging manual scavenging work, it appears that the contractors are engaged for the purpose and municipal authorities look the other way.” Also citing to Safai Karmachari Andolan counsel’s submission that the workers either slip and fall into sewer pits or they meet with unexpected accidents while in the underground sewer, the Chief Justice felt that the only way to stop the practice and the resultant deaths was by holding the heads of Corporations and Municipalities personally liable for any such deaths.
The bench then directed the Municipal Administration Secretary to file an affidavit within three weeks on the measures taken as per court orders and how the practice has actually been stopped at the ground level.
The bench also directed the official to indicate the measures taken to speed up investigation in the relevant cases and file a compliance report on the compensation paid to victims’ kin.
Take action against illegal groundwater extraction: HC
Holding that scarcity of water was a major issue, the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Tamil Nadu government to keep a close watch on commercial exploitation of groundwater, especially by the bottling plants.
Hearing a public interest litigation seeking action against 33 private bottling plants functioning without licence in Thanjavur, the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy said, “If what the petition says is true, it is alarming. It is inconceivable that units are functioning to manufacture bottle water without obtaining licence from local authorities for obtaining groundwater.”
In view of the water scarcity in the State, it was imperative for the government to closely monitor any activity pertaining to groundwater, especially bottling plants supplying water, the bench added.
The court also expressed hope that the State would take immediate appropriate action against plants functioning without licence and directed it to file a report and counter affidavit within six weeks in this regard.
The bench also directed issue of notice to all the 33 bottling plant owners with intimation to file counter within three weeks.
The petitioner had contended that the 33 persons are running illegal water bottling units and depleting the ground water without following any guidelines while the appropriate officials looked the other way despite several complaints.
