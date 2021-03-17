Manual scavenging: HC warns civic officials of arrest

Chennai :

It was not Bronze or Copper Age, and one email would have been enough to collate the details for filing the status report instead of offering excuses, the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy told the State counsel.





“The petition is pending since 2107. Each time the matter had come up, the court had stressed on the immediate need to stop the exploitation of a particular class which has suffered for generations,” the bench noted.





In their desperation and on the lure of earning a quick buck, young men from such communities undertake the risky exercise of entering underground pits. But there they are quickly engulfed by toxic fumes, leaving little scope to turnaround and escape, said Chief Justice Banerjee, while noting that there have already been six deaths until February end this year.





When the government advocate contended that most cases involved individuals hiring manual scavengers, the bench said, “While the Municipal Corporations stopped directly engaging manual scavenging work, it appears that the contractors are engaged for the purpose and municipal authorities look the other way.” Also citing to Safai Karmachari Andolan counsel’s submission that the workers either slip and fall into sewer pits or they meet with unexpected accidents while in the underground sewer, the Chief Justice felt that the only way to stop the practice and the resultant deaths was by holding the heads of Corporations and Municipalities personally liable for any such deaths.





The bench then directed the Municipal Administration Secretary to file an affidavit within three weeks on the measures taken as per court orders and how the practice has actually been stopped at the ground level.





The bench also directed the official to indicate the measures taken to speed up investigation in the relevant cases and file a compliance report on the compensation paid to victims’ kin.



