Father and two children die as bike skids after hitting pothole

Chennai :

Jagadeesan, a daily wage worker, his wife Sangeetha (29), and their two children, Thanujasree (6), Tharun (2) were returning to their house in Perambakkam on a two-wheeler from Sangeetha’s parents house in Tiruvallur on Tuesday morning.





When they were near Tirupachur junction around 9.30 am, Jagadeesan allegedly lost balance after hitting a pothole and the bike skidded crossing ways with a speeding lorry coming from behind. The lorry rammed the bike and all of them were thrown away in the impact.





Shocked passers-by alerted the 108 ambulance service and police, but the trio were declared dead on the spot. Meanwhile, Sangeetha who sustained injuries was rushed to the Tiruvallur government hospital where she is undergoing treatment.





The Tiruvallur Taluk police registered a case and arrested the lorry driver, identified as Sathya (28) of Chennai. The vehicle was also seized. Officials said the lorry was on its way to load sand for construction projects.