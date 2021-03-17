Ecologist’s Tamil comic book on Madras Hedgehogs gains attention

Chennai :

There is no research or other studies on many lesser-known Indian animals. One among them is Madras Hedgehogs. To teach children about the Madras Hedgehogs, ecologist-researcher Brawin Kumar has come up with a Tamil comic book Mullikkaattu Ithigaasam (Legend of Scrub Forest). “Cute, prickly, poky, misunderstood, nocturnal and insect-eating; this was my first impression when I saw a hedgehog. It looks like a smaller version of a porcupine with an extended nose. I surveyed small mammals in a few pockets in Tamil Nadu and was shocked to learn that Madras hedgehogs are on the verge of extinction. The three main reasons for this are roadkill, habitat destruction and poaching.” says Brawin Kumar.





There are three species of hedgehogs in India -- the long-eared hedgehog, Indian hedgehog, and Madras Hedgehog). “The spines of Madras hedgehog are hard, sharp and the tip of each spine is white. Today’s children have no idea about hedgehogs and that’s what led me to write a comic book. This way, it will be easier for children to learn about mammals,” he adds.





The 20-page Tamil comic book Mullikkaattu Ithigaasam (Legend of Scrub Forest) is about how two children rescue a little hedgehog from an unlicensed practitioner of medicine. “Flesh and spine of Hedgehogs are used as a medicine for cough, asthma, leg pain and other treatments for children and adults. This type of extensive exploitation of the species has been there for more than 100 years in Tamil Nadu. I hope the comic the book will be an eye-opener for not only children but adults as well,” Brawin sums up. ­—MJ