A card game that can also be a travel guide to Chennai

Chennai :

Vinita Sidhartha, the founder of Kreeda, says that the game highlights many significant landmarks and institutions in Chennai and reflects the spirit of the city of Madras. “The cards are by no means comprehensive. Every card has an illustration and a write-up about the place or an institution that has been part of the ethos of the city. Games have been created around the cards, the keywords and the colour suites. When I started making the game, we had so many places to choose from, and it was a hard choice. Each place in the city has a rich history behind it. While researching the places, I ventured to certain neighbourhoods early in the morning. This helped me to capture the whole essence of the place,” says Vinita Sidhartha.





The game can be played by two or four players or you can use it as a personal travel guide as well. “I have covered many of the important landmarks in the game and it can be a great guide for people visiting Chennai. Last year, a friend of mine came to Chennai. Her husband was visiting the place for the first time and wanted to give him a tour of the city, but didn’t know how to go about it. I arranged the cards in an interesting order and it helped her husband to understand the city better while just driving around,” she adds.