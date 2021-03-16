Flying squad seizes 78 sarees in Kanchi

Chennai :

The flying squad during the vehicle check intercepted a two-wheeler near Sevelimedu. On checking their bags, officials found that there were 78 new silk sarees. When enquired, they had no documents to prove that the sarees belongs to them. Soon the officials seized the sarees on suspicion that they would be distributed to the voters. The sarees were handed over to the Kancheepuram RDO and officials are inquiring from where they brought the saree and they are linked with any political party.





Meanwhile, the Chennai Customs flying squad, on checking a vehicle near the Beach railway station, seized Rs 4,39,430 and two signed blank cheques amounting to Rs.66,000 from the driver’s cabin area. As the driver could not produce any valid document, the money was recovered. On checking the vehicle, cash and blank cheques were detained by Customs officials for further action.