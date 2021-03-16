Senior health officer faces DVAC inquiry for ill-gotten wealth worth Rs 2.13 crore

Chennai :

Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption has registered a case under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act against Dr V Yasodhamani, deputy director of Health Service, Sivaganga district after it was found that she has acquired and in possession of movable and immovable properties and pecuniary resources in her name and in the name of her husband Sangaiah, a businessman, during the period of five years from 2010 to 2015 which are disproportionate to the known sources of income.





Yasodhamani was recruited as a health officer in 2007. She was working as a health officer in Madurai, Palani and Salem during the check period before she was promoted as deputy director in 2016.





The DVAC, during the probe, found that she had no notable asset at the beginning of the check period. But after five years, the assets stood at Rs 2.08 crore. After adjusting her likely savings, expenditure and salary, the DVAC pegged the officer’s DA at Rs 2.13 crore, 401 per cent excess than her income from the known source of income.