Man booked for driving away car pledged to him, court refuses to remand him

Chennai :

The complainant L Delli Babu of Ayapakkam on March 2 petitioned that his car parked in front of the house went missing the previous day. Tirumullaivoyal police found out during inquiry that it was Delli Babu’s sister Nalini who handed over the car keys to the person, identified as Munusamy (33) of Morai. Also, the investigation revealed that Nalini had pledged the car to Munusamy, her neighbour shopkeeper since she needed money for her mother’s medical expenses. However, Delli Babu requested Munusamy to return the car as it would be easier to take his mother to the hospital for treatment.





Munusamy, who was kind enough to return the car to the family, was upset since the family neither returned the money they had borrowed nor the car after their mother passed away a few months ago. On March 2, he reached Delli Babu’s house and demanded money from Nalini. Since she did not have so much cash, she handed over the car keys to him.





While Tirumullaivoyal police did not register a case about the incident, Delli Babu approached senior officials after which a case was registered and Munusamy was picked up. However, the magistrate refused to remand him and let him off on bail.