GCC increases flying squad strength

The Chennai Corporation has increased the number of flying squads to 144 from the present 48 to intensify the surveillance against distribution of cash and gifts for votes.

Chennai : Chennai Corporation Commissioner and district election officer G Prakash flagged off the new teams on Monday. Earlier, 48 flying squad teams and 48 static surveillance teams only were deployed in the city. Also, 16 video surveillance teams have been formed for 16 constituencies. The official added that the movement of flying squads has been monitored with GPS. The FST and SST have seized Rs 30 crore carried without valid documents.