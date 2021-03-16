Elderly woman holds on to chain in vain from MGR Nagar snatchers

Chennai :

The victim Muthalamman of Bharathi Nagar was reportedly walking through Nehru Nagar when two men on a bike followed her and snatched her three sovereigns. However, since the senior citizen held on to the chain, the duo lost balance and fell on the road. Even as the woman raised an alarm, the duo managed to flee with the chain leaving the bike behind. On information, MGR Nagar police registered a case and have launched a hunt for the suspects.





Meanwhile, Kodambakkam police arrested two persons who tried to snatch a gold chain from a man on Sunday night. While one of the suspects Durairaj of Vadapalani was secured by the passers-by, police arrested the other accused A Kishore of Kodambakkam. They were remanded on Monday.