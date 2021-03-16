Gang uses pepper spray on trio to rob gold, cash in Virugambakkam

Chennai :

The complainant, Nagoor Gani, reportedly claimed that the trio followed them from the airport after he along with two other women landed in Chennai from Muscat and robbed them after spraying pepper spray on their faces when they were about to enter their house on Arunachalam Salai in Saligramam. Three men hiding near the house surrounded them and robbed them of 456 grams of gold, three mobile phones and cash.





Virugambakkam police said the inquiry is not over as they have a suspicion of the complainant himself. Also, police suspect they could have smuggled the gold concealing it from the Customs officials.





A case has been registered and further investigation is on.