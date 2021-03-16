IMH inmates to get COVID-19 jab soon

Chennai :

The officials at the Institute of Mental Health are in the process of obtaining consent for the vaccination from the Directorate of Medical Education since the inmates are being provided care and treatment as caregivers by the institution.





“We are in the planning stage and a series of approvals have to be sought to initiate the vaccination. The consent for people with mental disorders is important and we will have to organise such that there are no issues with adverse effects,” said Dr Poorna Chandrika, director of the Institute of Mental Health.





The vaccination of the inmates will be held at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. The hospital authorities need to arrange for transportation and caregivers of the inmates to accompany them on the day of vaccination.





“We are in the planning stage and after getting a nod from the state health department officials, the arrangements can be made from the hospital end to go ahead with the vaccination of the hospital authorities, “ said Dr Poorna.