City recorded year’s highest temp on Mar 14

Chennai :

“Previous high of the year was 34.3°C on March 1. This is one of the good March months we have had in recent years and the temperature is expected to remain around 33.5-35.5°C for the next seven days. With pressure in the Bay, clear skies will make us feel sharp heat with lesser humidity,” said weather blogger Pradeep John, who runs the page Tamil Nadu Weatherman.





According to officials from the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, the city and the State will see dry weather until March 18, following which light rains may be seen in southern districts on March 19. “In Chennai, the sky will be clear for the next 48 hours. The maximum temperature will be around 35°C and the minimum temperature will be 24°C,” said the official.





Summer months are close by, with little chance of rains in northern districts in March, said weather bloggers. “We are getting closer to March equinox on 21st of this month, the day the sun’s rays touch the equator and start moving across the northern hemisphere. This will bring forth the summer months for the Indian subcontinent and along with it the rains too. For the next couple of weeks, however, it is going to be dry, warm weather that is likely to prevail over Tamil Nadu, with not much rain in prospect. As things stand, it appears until March end no major spell is likely,” said weather blogger Srikanth K, who runs the page Chennai Rains.