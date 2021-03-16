Old airport gets busy as politicos charter flights, choppers

Chennai :

On Monday, MNM president Kamal Haasan boarded a chopper to head to Coimbatore while just a little later, DMK president MK Stalin took off to Tiruchy to campaign in Tiruvarur.





Airport sources said that several chartered flights have been lined up for campaign and offer attractive prices too. For instance, a six-seater aircraft costs Rs 1,017 a minute while a seven-seater is priced at Rs 3,270 a minute. The larger 14-seater aircraft is priced at Rs 7,194 a minute. “Depending on the aircraft, the cost would vary from Rs 61,000 to Rs 3,59,700 for an hour excluding GST and landing chargers,” an official said. Deluxe chartered flights are also available at slightly higher prices while the cost of a chopper is Rs 2,543 a minute.





With poll campaigns set to gain momentum, airport sources said that flight charges could be increased depending on the demand. They added that COVID protocols are being followed for passengers. The Election Commission’s flying squads will also check if the passengers are carrying money or freebies.