Student-made satellite ready to monitor earth

“The satellite was launched at 12.30 pm, and by 4.30 pm, the space research centre SERBIA received the first communication from the satellite. For two days after the launch, we let the batteries recharge. The spin of the satellite is faster than we expected, and it will take some time for the magnets in the satellite to align with the earth. Until then, we are conducting basic housekeeping on the satellite,” said Ashwin Reddy, one of the students who worked on the satellite.





The students developed a PICO satellite that weighs only 460 gms but can operate like other 10-kg nanosatellites. The low earth orbit satellite revolves at around 500-575 km from the ground level. The students worked on the project for over three years, using ISRO-certified vendors and materials.





The purpose of the satellite is to provide information through the Internet of Things and help oversee many operations like regulating and monitoring. For example, water, oil or gas leaks can be detected by the satellite. Similarly, fire accidents in forests and urban spaces can be controlled and detected. It can even prevent theft and robberies in banks and residential areas.





“Now that the satellite is launched, we can access the data from the satellite. While we cannot change the purpose of the satellite any more, we can conduct software updates to improve the satellite. This satellite has a lifespan of only six months. We wanted to launch another satellite and connect them together, but it seems unlikely given our schedule,” said Reddy.