For morphing ex-collegemate’s photos, man held

Chennai :

A few days ago, the woman from Tiruverkadu received a morphed photo on WhatsApp that had her face attacked to a naked woman’s body. The person who sent the photo allegedly asked her to send her nude photos, but she refused and shouted at him. The man then started spreading false information about her on Instagram. She then approached Tiruverkadu police and the suspect was traced with the help of the cyber cell.





The accused, identified as N Santhosh of Karasamangalam village in Katpadi taluk, was secured from his house. Investigation revealed that he was college mate of the victim who had dropped out without completing the engineering degree.





He managed to obtain the victim’s phone number and started stalking her over phone, said police. He was booked for woman harassment and remanded in judicial custody.