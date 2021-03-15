Home peritoneal dialysis sees increased acceptance after pandemic

Chennai :

With an increase in the prevalence of kidney diseases, the number of people requiring dialysis sessions throughout their life has also gone up. After the introduction of haemodialysis under the National Dialysis Programme, its scope has now been extended to peritoneal dialysis (PD) to help patients get affordable and accessible treatment remotely.





“The rapid embrace of home peritoneal dialysis to address the increasing demand for dialysis brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to expansion of peritoneal dialysis across the country. Lack of awareness and experience with PD are commonly cited barriers to wider adoption and use of the modality,” said Dr Georgi Abraham, consultant nephrologist, Madras Medical Mission, Chennai.





The lives of the patients with diabetes and kidney diseases have been in disarray, as the patients on Haemodialysis (HD) have to frequently visit hospital for dialysis. Home-based dialysis treatment such as peritoneal dialysis, is easily accessible, cost-effective and improves the lifestyle of the patients, said doctors.





“Peritoneal dialysis has seen increased usage among dialysis patients, mainly after lockdown. Since the dialysis system is flexible to be performed at home, more number of people have come forward. However, more awareness on the methodology is needed and training can be given to the family members of the patient to perform the procedure at home,” said senior nephrologist Dr K Narayanaswamy.