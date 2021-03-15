After a year, Corpn council resolutions finally released online

Chennai :

However, the civic body is yet to release the resolutions that the council adopted in January and February. As of now, only the council resolutions up to December, 2020, are made available on the website.





Earlier, when the elected council was in place, the resolutions would be made public on the same day when they were adopted in the council meeting and uploaded to the Chennai Corporation’s official website. However, the civic body began deviating from the usual practice of making the documents public, as the city does not have an elected council.





According to the Chennai City Municipal Corporation Act, 1919, no works, whether minor or major, should be implemented without council resolution. The resolutions are official documents, and could be admitted as evidence in a court of law.





Whenever they were asked about the delay in releasing the document, civic body officials would say that there was no mandate in the Act to upload the resolutions on the website, and used to say that the civic body was uploading the resolutions only to keep the public informed.





If a citizen wanted the copy of any resolution, they should pay Rs 100 for it. It would cost more than Rs 10,000 if anyone needs entire resolutions of any month, as around 100 resolutions are being adopted every month.