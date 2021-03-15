11 zones report ‘positive’ growth rate of new cases

Chennai :

According to the data released by the Greater Chennai Corporation, the average growth rate of new cases for the last seven days till Sunday was at 2.4 per cent. Among the 15 zones of the city, 11, except Manali, Tiruvottiyur, Madhavaram and Kodambakkam, have registered a positive growth rate of new cases.





It may be noted that for the week ended on October 3, the city had recorded an average growth rate of 2.7 per cent and 12 of the 15 zones showed a positive growth rate. By October 19, the growth rate of new cases had decreased to -2.4 per cent.





“Now, the number of new cases is rising. The city is now reporting around 300 new cases every day, a much higher number than a few weeks ago,” an official said.





Among the zones, Sholinganallur has the highest growth rate 12.8 per cent. Meanwhile, Perungudi and Tondiarpet have 10.1 per cent and 6.9 per cent respectively.





Anna Nagar and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zones have more than 5 per cent growth rate, while Valasaravakkam has 4.4 per cent. Alandur and Teynampet have more than 3 per cent, while Ambattur has 2.3 per cent. Royapuram and Adyar zones have less than 1 per cent growth rate.





On the other hand, Manali and Tiruvottiyur, zones that have less than 50 active cases, with -21.2 and -13.9 per cent growth rate of new cases respectively. Madhavaram and Kodambakkam have -1.3 and 0.9 per cent respectively.





Overall, the city has 1,980 active cases, which is around 1 per cent of the total reported cases.