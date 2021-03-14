Monthly billing promise not feasible, say Tangedco officials

Chennai :

Sources in the Tangedco said there was a misconception among the public that if the bi-monthly billing was changed to monthly, they could continue to benefit from the existing slab rates. “The electricity tariff was fixed by the TNERC. In its tariff order, it fixes tariff slabs for both the bi-monthly and monthly billing system. The tariff slabs for monthly billing is fixed at 50 per cent of the bi-monthly,” sources added.





In the bi-monthly billing, the charges are calculated based on different slabs for those who consume below 100; 101 to 200; 201 to 500; and above 500 units. While the State government provided full subsidy for the first 100 units to all consumers, every unit consumed beyond that was charged at different rates as per slabs. When the power consumption crossed 500 units, those consumers will not get any subsidy except for the first 100 free units.





“For monthly billing, the slab will be as follows: till 50; 51 to 100; 101 to 250; and above 250 units,” sources said.





Here, the first 50 units would be free in the monthly billing for all the consumers irrespective of their consumption.