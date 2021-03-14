CB-CID grills Spl DGP accused of sexual abuse

Chennai :

The officer, accompanied by a group of advocates, appeared before the officials around 11 am at the CB-CID complex in the Old Police Commissionerate and reportedly answered questions. While CB-CID officials remained tight-lipped about the inquiry session, sources said the inquiry went on till 4 pm after which the officer left the premises through the backdoor.





Sources said he is in the process of seeking anticipatory bail amid speculations that CB-CID is mulling his arrest.





On Friday, the Madras High Court had criticised the State government for not having suspended the senior officer while other officers named by the woman officer in the complaint have been placed under suspension.





The complaint of the woman IPS officer shocked the entire State, in particular, the police fraternity. Ahe alleged that her superior misbehaved with her after making her board his official car en route to the Chief Minister’s election campaign schedule.





The woman officer had also stated that she was stopped by a few officers when she was on her way to Chennai to submit a complaint with the DGP about the harassment she faced.





Meanwhile, subordinate officers in the department are not happy about the transfer of the 19 police personnel from Chengalpattu in connection with the incident.





“An officer in the constable rank can never question the order of a senior officer, leaving alone opposing it. They just went and stood at the spot as ordered by the senior officials. The superintendent cannot give the same excuses because other officers refused to stop the woman officer’s car on her way to Chennai. Ideally, the affected personnel should move the court to stop the transfer order,” said an officer on the condition of anonymity.