Mere suspicion is insufficient to deny compensation to victims: HC to Railways

Chennai :

If negligence was attributed only against passengers, discarding Railways’ contributory negligence, then the very purpose of the award of compensation was defeated, Justice SM Subramaniam said. “In the absence of any record to show that it is a case of trespass, suspicion alone cannot be a ground to deny compensation to the victims,” said the judge.





“When the Railway authorities themselves are not clear about the manner regarding the accident, the benefit of doubt, undoubtedly, must go in favour of the claimants and not in favour of the Railways,” the judge added.





Citing the Supreme Court order which held that if the untoward incident was established and the travel ticket was not retrieved, then the burden of proof was on the Railways to establish that the deceased was not a bona fide passenger, the court also set aside the contention that the victim was not in possession of a travel ticket.





Justice Subramaniam then directed the Railways to pay a compensation of Rs 8 lakh to the kin of the victim, who reportedly fell from a moving train and died while travelling from Nalli to Kovilpatti railway stations.