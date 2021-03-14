Veggie prices on the rise ahead of second crop coming on Mar 20

Chennai :

“We have started receiving the second crop of a few vegetables, like carrots and beans. Other vegetables will arrive from March 20, which is when there will be a 10-15 per cent increase in vegetable prices at the market. As of now, there is only a five per cent increase in certain vegetables,” said P Sukumaran, treasurer, Koyambedu Vegetable Merchants Association.





Prices of vegetables like beans, broad beans and carrots have risen to Rs 35 per kg this week from Rs 30 per kg last week. At the same time, the price of vegetables like onions and drumstick has fallen to Rs 40 per kg and Rs 50-60 per kg respectively.





“This year, we have had a 25 per cent less supply of the first crop compared to earlier years owing to farmers planting less due to the pandemic. This is why the costs will increase once again by March 20. By the first week of April, we can expect a 25 per cent increase in all prices,” said Sukumaran.