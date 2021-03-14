Promoters fined Rs 10L for wrong info on website

Chennai :

“As long as the websites are accessible to the general public and the prospective home buyers, the websites will have to provide correct information, which the respondent promoter has failed miserably,” the Authority headed by K Gnanadesikan observed.





The complainant, L Suresh Kumar, filed a complaint with the TNRERA saying that he was scanning the real estate market to buy a flat with the respondents, namely Dawning Developers LLP and Casagrand Builder Private Limited, in and around Ambattur. He browsed the website of the respondent and found that they have an ongoing project at Nolambur. But the RERA registration number provided on the website belong to another project in Athipattu and the respondent uses the same RERA permission for two projects, the complainant alleged.





But the promoter claimed that the websites mentioned by the complainant are not used for sales related activity and said websites are under testing process and construction.





However, hearing both sides, the Authority observed that the mentioning of Nolambur as the location for the project at Athipattu is an act of misrepresentation and misleading the prospective home buyers.





“The respondent promoter does not seem to have learnt any lesson from the order passed by the authority on February 2020 imposing penalty of Rs 10 lakh for misrepresentation and for contravening the provisions of Section 7 of the Act,” the order said. The Authority ordered the payment of the fine before March 31 apart from ordering the removal of factual misrepresentations from the website.