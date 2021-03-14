15 pc food outlets closed in lockdown yet to reopen

Chennai :

Food outlets either shut down due to lack of funds or operating staff. Many migrant workers employed by restaurants had gone back to their hometowns due to the pandemic. “Though there are a large number of applications for licences, the renewals are relatively lover when compared to pre-lockdown days. The number of restaurants operational or under process for renewal has dropped by at least 15 per cent,” said Madhu Soothanan, commissioner, food safety department.





The city had close to 10,000 food establishments before the pandemic. The officials said small kitchens and home businesses were being registered, many of them new. However, there are close to 150-180 eateries and food establishments which had not applied for renewal.





Officials are also inspecting the businesses to check if these operated without licences. Officials said a notification had been issued to all food outlets asking to get their licences renewed.