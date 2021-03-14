Covaxin researchers to study infection rate in volunteers after vaccination

Chennai :

The trials included volunteers aged above 18 years, who are now being followed up to check the immune response over next few months. “We have to keep a track of the volunteers and if any of them catches COVID-19 infection, the time duration since the time of vaccination needs to be noted. The effectiveness of the vaccine and its immunogenicity is determined based on this data,” said Dr Sathyajit Mohapatra who is leading the trials at SRM Medical College and Research Centre.





He added that the third phase trial results of Covaxin were similar to the overall nationwide data with more than 80 per cent effectiveness. So far, the vaccine has been found to be safe and no major adverse effects of the vaccine has been reported.





Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine has been removed from the trial mode after the phase three trial results were declared, which said it was more than 81 per cent effective and is safe to use.





After results of the third phase trial, the Drugs Controller General of India approved the removal of the vaccine from the trial mode, he said. “The study is going on and we will continue to provide the data to Indian Council of Medical Research on the trials and the results derived on the safety and immunogenicity of the vaccine,” said Dr Sathyajit.