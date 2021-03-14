Nothing cheesy about this artisanal venture

Chennai :

In a chat with us, Anuradha shares, “I run a BPO that trains people with disabilities and provides them employment opportunities. While I was brainstorming ideas for skills training for differently-abled girls, Namrata suggested teaching them cheesemaking. She trained two girls with hearing impairment to make cheese and we made five kinds of cheese. We decided to host a sampling session and invited our family and friends. Luckily, all guests loved the cheese and there’s no looking back since then.”





Anuradha points out that for any brand to become successful, they need the support and encouragement of customers. “We work with only a few farms around Chennai because the milk that we use should be fresh. We don’t add anything to the milk and all our cheese is made with natural cultures and microbial/or vegetarian rennet. What makes us unique is the combination of various traditional cheesemaking styles with different techniques,” she adds.





Anuradha recollects participating in various farmer’s markets. “A lot of people have this preconceived notion that Chennaiites don’t try out different things. But we were surprised to see the response of people at these markets and events. They enquire about various cheeses and cheesemaking practices. These days, people are looking at the value of the product as well,” Anuradha adds.





She says that with a lot of experimenting going on in kitchens, many are buying various artisanal cheese from them. “People are ready to include locally-made cheese in their diet and that’s a welcoming change. We have conducted a lot of workshops in the city where we teach participants how to incorporate cheese in the food. All our workshops are a hit among people,” she says.





Though there are 30 artisanal cheese brands in the country not many sell pan-India. “We have established a connection with all our customers across India. The daily consumption of cheese has exponentially gone up in city households and we have witnessed a huge surge in orders in the past year,” Namrata adds. Recently, the duo was part of a master class on bread making with cheese and wine pairing hosted by FICCI FLO.