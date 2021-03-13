Chennai, districts report cases of diarrhoeal, diphtheria diseases

Chennai :

As per the latest state-wide data released by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dharmapuri reported outbreaks of acute diarrhoeal diseases in about 17 up to the age of 16 years. The cases were tested and door-to-door survey was conducted for the same to look out for more such cases and source of infection.





Meanwhile, Tiruvallur reported diphtheria cases after throat swabs were tested at Institute of Child Health. While one child was tested positive for diphtheria in Gumidipoondi, other samples are being monitored.





The cases of malaria were reported in Chennai and Tiruvallur in more than 19 people after testing of samples. “The sampling and survey was conducted in all the cases for analysis to determine any other outbreaks. The district deputy directors are inspecting the area for similar outbreaks in other districts also. The number of outbreaks in case of water-borne diseases and vector-borne diseases have reduced this year,” said Dr TS Selvavinayagam, director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.