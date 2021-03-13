Daily inspections reveal poor adherence to protocols, says Health Secretary

Chennai :

At least four-five family based clusters are being identified every day, which are considered to be the main reason for the spike in in the State, said officials. After some employees of a restaurant in north Chennai tested positive, they are testing all the staff and have also begun contract tracing.





Several localities in Perambur, Madipakkam, Nanganallur, Korattur, Vanagaram and Koyambedu have reported family clusters. After inspecting several localities, including markets, containment zones, marriage halls and railway station, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said it was distressing to find almost nil mask adherence or disease containment as insisted in the GOs.





Several cases have been identified among those who organised funeral ceremonies, while many wedding gatherings turned out to be COVID clusters, he said. “There are cases of people travelling to other states and then staying in home quarantine. However, this leads to transmission of virus among family members and household clusters,” said Radhakrishnan. The officials from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine said flying squads were formed in 385 blocks inspect and enforce norms, and issue penalties for not wearing masks in public like bus stands, railway stations, shops and market areas, and during functions.





They added that the department was working to coordinate and avoid private doctors prescribing home quarantine to avoid home based clusters.