Active cases near 2k-mark again in Corpn limits after two months

Chennai :

According to Corporation data, the city had 1,940 active cases on Friday morning, while the number of active cases was 2,008 on January 15.





During the two months, the number of active cases came down to below 1,000, only to rise again. With the city reporting more than 250 new cases every day and the number of new cases overtaking discharges, the active cases will further increase.





As per civic body data, nine of the 15 Corporation zones have more than 100 active cases. Of the nine zones, three zones have more than 200 active cases. On the other hand, Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Tondiarpet and Sholinganallur have less than 100 active cases.





Teynampet and Kodambakkam have the highest number of active cases with 247 and 229 respectively as on Friday morning. Meanwhile, Anna Nagar, another core city zone, has 193 active cases. Despite being the extended zone, Ambattur, where several industries function, had 202 active cases.





On Thursday alone, the city reported 292 new cases. However, 4,174 persons had died due to the virus across the city, which is 1.75 per cent mortality rate.





The Corporation had attributed the higher number of active cases in the central region to the population density and all the zones contain predominantly residential areas.





Meanwhile, the civic body has intensified the COVID awareness campaigns in the city again. “Awareness through auto-rickshaw announcement and handbills were given to the residents in Kannagi Nagar on Friday. Also, we have distributed reusable masks to the residents,” an official said.





Also, the civic body has warned commercial establishments, shops and others of penalties if they fail to follow safety protocols.