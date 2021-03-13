HC directs legal action against Anna Varsity over EWS quota

Chennai :

Justice B Pugalendhi granted the permission after recording the submission made by the counsel for Anna University that no admission has been made under EWS quota for two M Tech courses – Biotech and Computation Biology – this academic year.





However, the court held that it had already made it amply clear in its earlier order that as both the courses were wholly sponsored by the central government, the 49.5 per cent reservation fixed by the Centre that was adhered to during the previous years was allowed.





But contrary to the direction, the introduction of the 10 per cent reservation for EWS could not be allowed as the State government has passed a resolution against implementation of such reservation, the judge held while directing the State to initiate appropriate legal action against Anna University if it defied the State policy and proceeded with admitting students by including the 10 per cent EWS quota as per the Centre’s reservation policy.





The petitioner’s counsel A Saravanan alleged that three other State universities have already provided admissions under EWS quota.