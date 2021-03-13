Architect starts a venture to curate artisanal food platter

Chennai :

The newly launched city-based venture Platter Mi Amor curates artisanal food platters and grazing trays. “Platter Mi Amor is about curating different kinds of food on a single platter. It’s also about gifting food — this venture enables you to gift a lot of food at the same time. For eg, if you want to have a party or a small gathering, you invite six-seven people home and you want to have a nice table setup. instead of getting ten things from ten different shops, we help you set up a variety of items on a single platter,” says Naashitha Nasser, founder of Platter Mi Amor.





Explaining the types of platters available, different sizes of the food platter and how she manages to package the platters, she informs, “We have three main platters - mezze platter, cheese platter and cheese and charcuterie (meat) platter. Apart from this, if someone wants a particular food item to be included or excluded, I also do personalisation to that platter. I have a set menu, depending on that I curate each board. I have two board sizes - one is an eight-inch size that serves three people and the other is a 16-inch board that serves six people. I also set up a grazing table, which is a large platter that would be set up on your table with a grazing board and is double the 16-inch platter. It includes a lot of small-size food at one table.”





Describing the packaging process and the ordering that needs to be done, Naashita says, “I take orders a day in advance. The food is freshly prepared, so it is better to consume it on the same day. In the case of packaging the food platters, sending the eight and 16-inch food platter is easy. But if it’s a grazing table then I would have to come and set it up.”









Naashitha Nasser





Naashitha who is an architect by profession started this venture three weeks back while hosting her daughter’s birthday party. “I first thought that Chennai didn’t have something like this, but the idea came up when I was hosting my daughter’s birthday party. I curated grazing table for the party which was how I started pursuing this venture,” tells Naashitha.





Adding a personalised touch to the food platters she creates is what sets her apart from the rest. “I add a personalised touch to the food as the food also looks pretty on a nice platter and you have all these artisanal cheese and other items. I have my style of setting up food -- I ask the customers about their preferences and I go with that. Since I just started, I would like to innovate and come up with more ideas regarding the setup,” concludes Naashitha.