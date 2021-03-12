Corpn closes 2 restaurants after staff test positive

Chennai :

According to Corporation sources, four employees working in two branches of the restaurant chain tested positive. The two branches function in Periamet and inside Chennai Central railway station.





“All four infected employees are staying in the same accommodation. To prevent further spreading, we have asked the restaurant management to close down the branches and disinfect the premises. After the disinfection is completed, the hotels will be allowed to function again,” an official said.





It is learnt that the four employees are asymptomatic. The closing down of hotels has come after the city continuously reported more than 200 cases for several days.





Meanwhile, the civic body has issued a warning to commercial establishments, hotels and shops of strict action if they fail to follow safety protocols.





“Corporation officials are periodically checking whether the safety protocols are followed or not. Already, the officials are imposing penalties against the violating shops and hotels,” a Chennai Corporation press release said.





As of Wednesday, the civic body had collected Rs 3.66 crore as penalty from the persons, who violated safety protocols.