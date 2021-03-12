Now, report unsafe cleaning of sewers and septic tanks

Chennai :

“To prevent unsafe practices, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has launched ‘Safaimitra Suraksha Challenge’ to mechanise sewer and septic tank cleaning operations. It has dedicated a 24x7 national helpline number, too,” a Metrowater statement said.





The statement added that the national helpline number ‘14420’ has been introduced and functioning at the call centre. Citizens are requested to register their complaints on noticing unsafe practices to this number.