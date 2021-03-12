Woman snatched of 10 sovereigns in T Nagar

Chennai :

Three men on a bike followed them and snatched her chain. Somasundaram, who tried to thwart the bid, was attacked by the trio. Based on their complaint, the Teynampet police have registered a case and have launched a hunt for the suspects.





DSP’s daughter relieved of phone





A police officer’s daughter was relieved of her mobile phone by a bike-borne duo in Kilpauk. The victim, Aiswarya of Kilpauk police quarters, is the daughter of a DSP rank officer and third-year MBBS student at a private college.





She got down from the bus and was walking towards the house when two men on a bike followed her and snatched her mobile phone on Tuesday evening. Based on her complaint, the Kilpauk police have registered a case.





Friend among three held for robbing youth





A 22-year-old man who hatched a plan to rob a friend and accompanied him to avoid suspicion has been arrested along with two others. On March 5, D Siddique of Basin Bridge was passing by Gengu Reddy subway on a two-wheeler with a friend, Akshay Jain (22), when a bike-borne duo stopped them and robbed Siddique’s five-sovereign chain.





Based on Siddique’s complaint, the Kilpauk police registered a case and secured J Eshwer (28) of Sowcarpet and R Sunil (31) of Kondithope with the help of CCTV footage.





However, an investigation revealed that it was Akshay who hatched the plan to rob Siddique and alerted them when they were crossing the subway.





V Askhay Jain of Chintadripet was also arrested and all three were remanded in judicial custody on Thursday.