Two impersonate dead man in attempt to grab his property

Chennai :

The main accused, G Karthikeyan (47) of Maduravoyal and T Thangavel (51) of Ramapuram, had sold the land to another person posing as the owners, the police said. The 8,138 sq ft land in Kundrathur belongs to one Surendranath Babu, who bought the land in 2004. While he died in 2014, Surendranath’s son Dilip found out last year that the land had been transferred to one Sivaruban.





Based on his complaint, the anti-land grabbing wing of CCB registered a case and investigation revealed that Karthikeyan and Thangavel used an impersonator for Surendranath and registered a general power of attorney for the land in the name of one Sathish.





Later, they sold the land to Sivaruban’s power agent Kamalanathan, thus cheating both. While Sathish and another accused, Punithavel, had already been arrested, the main accused were secured on Thursday and remanded in judicial custody. A hunt has been launched for a few more suspects in the case, said an official.