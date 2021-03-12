CCB to probe bid to tarnish image of judicial officer

Chennai :

The bench comprising Justice P N Prakash and Justice V Sivagnanam dismissed a quo warranto and imposed a cost of Rs 5 lakh on petitioner Sathish Kumar, an advocate, who had moved the writ alleging that the HC’s Registrar (Vigilance) did not have the educational qualification to occupy the post.





However, the bench, on scrutinising the materials gathered by the vigilance detachment unit of the High Court, said, “We are shocked to find that the matter is not as simple as what it appears to be.”





In view of the apparent involvement of various persons within the court system, the bench ordered further inquiry by G Nagajothi, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Central Crime Branch-I. The officer has been asked to investigate the circumstances in which the writ petition was filed and those behind it. It may be noted that during the contempt proceedings, advocate Satish Kumar alleged that he had acted at the behest of another advocate, U Vasudevan. Both advocates, thereafter, filed affidavits trading allegations over who was to blame for filing the writ. The court will hear the matter again on March 23.