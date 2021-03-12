Civic body launches vaccination camp inside Koyambedu market

Chennai :

“The camp has been opened in the mini clinic on the market premises. The vaccination camp can be utilised by the traders and employees at the market,” an official said. The official added that persons above 60 years of age and those with comorbidities between the age of 45 and 59 years would be inoculated at the camp.





As per the data, the civic body vaccinated more than 2.15 lakh persons, including those who took the second dose, as of Wednesday. On Wednesday alone, the civic body administered vaccination to 18,814 persons.





The civic body had already inaugurated a special vaccination camp to vaccinate polling officials. With many not showing interest in getting the vaccine, the civic body had fixed a target to vaccinate 20,000 persons per day.





Domestic Breeding Checkers (DBC) have been instructed to implore the residents to take the vaccine. The workers also have been asked to maintain a registry with the details of persons, whom they convinced to take the vaccine.