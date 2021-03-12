Customs officials disown Rs 3.2L during car check

Chennai :

The vehicle, a private taxi car, was stopped at a check post on Tiruvottiyur high road around 10.50 pm by the squad. It was driven by Jhon Vincent, a resident of Tiruvottiyur.





Two Customs officials, one in the rank of superintendent and another a house inspector were in the back seat.





During inspection, the squad found the cash. While the driver said that cash belonged to the two officials, who were being taken to Pallavaram and Adambakkam, the Customs officials said they had nothing to do with the money and it might belong to the driver. Since both parties disowned the money, the squad seized it and handed it over to the treasury.