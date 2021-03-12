Metalsmith creates nose pins, earrings inspired by travel, nature

Chennai :

“Though I am trained in 10 different mediums of jewellery, I fell in love with metalsmithing. After I returned to India, I started my jewellery brand called Roia. I started making silver jewellery but later moved to brass and copper. Jewellery making techniques are the same for all kinds of metal; only the temperature varies. Every jewellery piece is carefully handcrafted by me - it begins with a sheet of metal that is fabricated and morphed to produce a wearable piece of art, using only traditional silversmithing techniques,” shares Rohita.





The jewellery designer-metalsmith takes inspiration from travel, nature and history. “Because of the work-from-home situation, many women are only focussing on nose pins and earrings. So, I am planning to bring out different nose pins and earrings that women can wear at home,” she adds.