Chennai: EC flying squad seizes Rs 44 Lakhs of unaccounted cash

Chennai :

The night patrol had intercepted a Toyota car on suspicion near Lakshmipuram, Chromepet, yesterday. It was found that the car carried bundles of unaccounted cash. While the three persons in the car said that the cash was being carried to a nearby Canara bank ATM, they failed to produce legit documents. And they were later handed over to the EC flying squad for further enquiries.





The Flying Squad seized Rs. 40 lakhs of notes from the seized vehicle.





Meanwhile, in another incident, the Chrome police officials seized Rs. 4 lakhs unaccounted cash and handed over the cash to the treasury in Pallavaram.





The state will face the Assembly elections in a single phase on April 6 and the Election Commission had announced that the model code of conduct came into effect immediately after the announcement of the poll dates.