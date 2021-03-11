Nurses spent pandemic juggling work and home

Chennai :

Janakiram Santhi, assistant nursing director at Apollo Speciality Hospitals, Vanagaram, began attending to COVID patients from early March in 2020. When she learnt exactly how dangerous and infectious the disease could be, the 58-year-old sent her family to live with her daughter, leaving her alone in her home in Vanagaram.





“I didn’t want to put them at risk. I contracted COVD in May last year. It was very hard, but I didn’t tell them initially. I didn’t want them to worry. So after a few days, I told them,” she said.





While 24-year-old Rachel A, a staff nurse with the Emergency Department of Gleneagles Global Health City, remained with her family throughout, she knew the onus was on her to keep them safe.





“I was lucky enough not to get COVID but I was worried about my parents. I used to take two baths every day - once when I left the hospital, and one even before stepping into the house. Initially, there was a huge workload on the nurses and so I was seeing a lot of people. I kept worrying as I worked that I may get the disease and give it to my parents,” she said.





Both Rachel and Santhi put their duty before their personal needs, but only after ensuring that their families were well-protected. “Back in my day, women were not given opportunities to work, especially in my village. This was in the 70s. So my work is always my priority. I ensured my family was safe and carried out on my duty,” she said.