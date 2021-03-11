Spl DGP case: 50 witnesses examined, says govt

Chennai :

Senior counsel AL Somayaji, appearing for the State, made the submission before the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy when a plea moved by a former ASP seeking CBI probe into the said sexual harassment complaint came up for hearing.





The bench, acknowledging the fact that a single judge of the High Court had taken suo motu cognisance of the episode, said, “It appears that the investigation is to be monitored by the relevant single bench. Pursuant to the orders of the Chief Justice, the matter has been assigned to the particular bench. Let the plea be adjourned for four weeks.”





The counsel appearing for the ex-special DGP, facing sexual harassment charges, complained that despite the single judge prohibiting publication of names of the accused and the victim, debates continued in the media and it tarnished his image. This has to be stopped, the counsel said. He also claimed that a copy of the FIR was being refused to his client.





However, the Chief Justice held that the court cannot monitor it and sought a progress report on the inquiry after four weeks.