Call centre racket to cheat loan seekers busted, 2 held

Chennai :

The police said the accused, A Shanmugapriya (24) of Nanganalur and R Premnath (30) of Sevvapet, had worked together at a call centre and started their venture, HP Global Service Banking & Non-Banking, a year ago.



“They would look for people who want a loan using Just Dial and contact them. After taking money from them as a processing fee and insurance, they would block the victims’ numbers,” the police said.





The duo was arrested based on a complaint from P Purushothaman (22) of Velachery. On March 4, he received a phone call and the caller asked him to submit the documents to be eligible for the loan. After convincing the victim that they are reliable and representative of a popular bank, the caller demanded money on the pretext of checking CIBIL and insurance. After losing Rs 10,000, Purushothaman grew suspicious and lodged a complaint.





The Adyar cyber cell tracked the caller and arrested the duo. Phones and laptops were seized from them before they were remanded. Further investigation is on to ascertain the number of people they have cheated similarly. The police said insurance is demanded by banks for all kinds of loans before its approval and the fraudsters use this requirement to cheat the victims.