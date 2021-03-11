Duo caught red-handed while robbing ATM

Chennai :

The accused, Remlalnghaka (29) and Johny Lalruatkima (28), were secured by head constable Vinoth and driver Rajan, who were on night patrol after the police control room alerted them based on the inputs from the bank’s Mumbai office.





Around 2 am, the duo tried to break the ATM of Punjab National Bank at Thandeeswaram and the bank’s control room in Mumbai received an alert about the theft bid. An investigation by the police revealed that the two men came to Chennai a year ago in search of jobs and stayed in a rented premise in Karambkkam. However, without looking for work, the duo tried to break the ATM to make a quick buck, said the police. They were booked based on the bank manager’s complaint and remanded in judicial custody.