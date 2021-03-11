Residents of T Nagar demand strict enforcement of COVID protocols

Chennai :

In a letter to the State Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, secretary of T Nagar Residents Welfare Association B Kannan pointed out that most shoppers, who come to the shops and commercial establishments in the locality, are not following minimum safety protocols like wearing masks. “Residents fear the spread of COVID,” he said.





Kannan also recalled the hardships that the residents had to endure during the peak of the pandemic and said, “When the pandemic was at its peak, most of the streets in T Nagar were closed causing untold miseries to the residents.”





He added that residents of T Nagar, especially those near Usman Road, are worried as residential apartments are sandwiched between commercial buildings. “Most of the shopping complexes and commercial establishments in and around T Nagar are not following the COVID protocols. In order to ensure that T Nagar does not become a cluster, which will be quite likely if we lose guard, we request you to enforce the rules strictly. If the protocols are not followed by the public and commercial establishments, they should be penalised,” Kannan demanded.





Meanwhile, Kodambakkam zone, in which Usman Road falls, now has the second highest number of active cases in the city. As per the civic body data, the zone had 230 active cases on Wednesday morning. Teynampet zone, in which some parts of T Nagar come under, has 257 active cases. Overall, the city had 1,876 active cases on Wednesday.





It may be noted that the State Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan visited the streets of T Nagar on Monday.