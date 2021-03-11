Inspector refuses to accept complaint from woman officer

Chennai :

All-woman police station in Pulianthope police district was recently approached by a 30-year-old woman alleging that her husband had an illicit affair. The woman inspector summoned the man, Rajendra Prasad of Villivakkam, for an inquiry. He reportedly visited the station with an advocate and told the officer that the matter would be settled in court.





The complainant’s lawyer on Tuesday informed the woman officer that Rajendra Prasad made abusive remarks about the inspector and submitted an audio recording. She summoned Rajendra Prasad again when Peravallur law-and-order inspector Velumani entered the station. He reportedly behaved in a demeaning manner with the woman inspector. Also, the L&O officer did not entertain her complaint regarding Rajendra Prasad. Subsequently, she withdrew it.





Inspector Velumani denied the incident and the woman inspector said senior officials would take appropriate actions.





A senior police official, when contacted, said that an FIR had been registered based on the woman inspector’s complaint.