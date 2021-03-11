Animation videos encouraging people to vote go viral

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu Election department is the first department in the country to develop animation content to brief the process of registering. Vijay Ashokan of VA Studios tells DT Next, “From the day we pitched the idea of animation videos to Satyabrata Sahoo IAS, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Tamil Nadu, he was very supportive and motivating. He gave us a lot of ideas and suggestions. Without his help, we wouldn’t be able to create the videos. Satyabrata sir has a strong desire to help people in the coming election.”





The team has made short animation videos for the social media pages of the Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer (TNCEO). “We have developed two types of animation videos - one is 30-second videos with just music and sound effects delivering effective messages in a simple way. Many in our state don’t know about it. So, we are sharing that information in the videos as well. Then we have more than one-minute animation videos which have a voiceover. We have created a character called ‘Common Man’, inspired by RK Laxman’s cartoon character The Common Man. Through the animation videos, ‘Common Man’ will teach people how to register in NVSP,” he adds.





Earlier, Vijay has collaborated with the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to produce an animation film targeting kids living in various settlements in the city. The youngster believes that animation videos have the potential to reach a large number of people. “Animation videos are universal and we can easily convey the messages.”